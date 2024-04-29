CAF Confederation Cup: Stage fright has nothing to do with our elimination - Karim Zito

Dreams FC head coach, Karim Zito, has dismissed claims that his team's defeat against Zamalek SC was due to stage fright.

The Ghana Premier League side were knocked out of the CAF Confederation Cup after a 0-3 loss in Kumasi on Sunday, April 28.

Before the return leg at the Baba Yara Stadium, Dreams offered free entry to the match.

Zito, speaking after the game, dismissed the idea that his players were overwhelmed by pressure from fans' expectations.

"It’s not stage fright; if that was the case, it would have affected us in Cairo," said the head coach. "My boys never thought we could get into this situation. In Cairo, the atmosphere was bigger than today."

Dreams will now focus on finishing the Ghana Premier League season strongly and aim to reclaim the FA Cup title, starting with a quarterfinal tie against Soccer Intellectuals.