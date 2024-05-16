SALL residents were unable to vote in 2020 elections because an MP can't belong to two districts — EC

Chairperson of the Electoral Commission of Ghana, Jean Mensa

The Electoral Commission of Ghana (EC) has provided further clarification on why residents of SALL in the Guan District were unable to vote in the 2020 parliamentary elections.

In a statement dated May 16, the EC said that according to the law, an MP cannot be a member of two different District Assemblies simultaneously.

It cited provisions in the Constitution and the Local Governance Act that stipulate that an MP is a member of the District Assembly of the specific constituency where they were elected.

"An MP can therefore not be a member of two District Assemblies. Subsection 6 of Section 7 of Act 936 provides that, 'A person shall not at any time be a member of more than one District Assembly,” the statement signed by the EC's Ag. Director for Public Affairs, Mr. Michael Boadu said in part.

The EC explained that when the Guan District was created out of the Jasikan District in November 2020, residents there could not legally vote for the MP of the Buem constituency which falls under the Jasikan District Assembly.

"Doing so would have violated Act 936," the statement said.

It noted that there was also not enough time to create a new SALL constituency before the December 2020 polls, since parliament only returned from recess after the elections.

The EC emphasized that it was simply carrying out its constitutional mandate to ensure elections comply with the law.

According to the election management body, allowing SALL residents to vote in Buem could have led to the elected MP violating the one-man, one-seat rule.

The clarification comes after criticism from civil society actors including IMANI Africa President Franklin Cudjoe, who have accused the EC of disenfranchising SALL voters.