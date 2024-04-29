CAF Confederation Cup: We will build on our performance for the future - Karim Zito

Dreams FC's debut in the CAF Confederation Cup ended in a semifinal exit, but coach Karim Zito remains optimistic about the team's future.

The Ghana Premier League side made history by reaching the semifinals but suffered a 3-0 defeat to Zamalek in the return leg after a goalless draw in the first leg.

In a post-match interview, Zito refrained from blaming his players, expressing pride in their achievements and emphasizing the need to learn from the experience.

"I cannot blame them because we know what we were able to achieve," he said.

Zito highlighted the importance of composure and strategic management during matches.

He emphasized the significance of drawing lessons from the semifinal defeat as they continue to build for the future.

"We must be calm in matches and manage some things in a certain way. We must learn some lessons from the match as we build for the future, and it is important to suffer in order to get what you want."

Despite the setback, Dreams FC now turns its focus to the FA Cup semifinals against Soccer Intellectuals on Wednesday, aiming to continue their domestic campaign on a positive note.