Man Utd 'one of most entertaining' teams - Ten Hag

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag believes his team are one of the Premier League's great entertainers at present, even though they are struggling to win games.

United drew 1-1 with second-bottom Burnley on Saturday after goalkeeper Andre Onana conceded a late penalty which allowed Zeki Amdouni to equalise from the spot.

It means Ten Hag’s side have recorded just one win inside 90 minutes since the middle of March and have taken seven points from their past six league matches.

In total, there have been 38 goals scored in United’s past eight fixtures.

"We are one of the most dynamic and entertaining teams in the league at this moment," Ten Hag told BBC Match of the Day.

"We are creating loads of chances by playing good football. Every team gives up opportunities. But when it is up to us, it is weird."

United remain in sixth spot, one point ahead of Newcastle, in the battle for a place in next season’s Europa League.

Ten Hag defended his decision to take off Rasmus Hojlund and Kobbie Mainoo after 65 minutes, which sparked boos from home supporters, and warned fans need to show patience after the Red Devils targeted younger players last summer.

"It was a high-intensity game, our third in quick succession, and Burnley had days off, so it was totally logical to bring players off who are very young and in their first years of the Premier League - and I don’t even talk about the injury risk," he said.

"Rasmus Hojlund had injuries and Kobbie Mainoo had bad injuries, so I protected them. I understand fans want to see the skills those players bring but I have to do my job. It was the right decision."

Ten Hag suggested an inexperienced squad can lead to inconsistent performances - comparing his team to 2004-05 when a United side in transition, with young players including Wayne Rooney and Cristiano Ronaldo starting to come to the fore, finished third in the league, were FA Cup runners-up and League Cup semi-finalists.

"They forget, 2004-05, they also didn’t play that great football," he said. "They are building and it takes time but everyone forgets, even the players who were in the team, they forget they were struggling. You need time to progress."

There is a realism inside Old Trafford just now.

With current Premier League profit and sustainability regulations remaining in force next season, it is known United’s margins are tight, even if, as expected, they sell a homegrown player in Mason Greenwood.

Even Jadon Sancho, another player likely to leave, will not generate significant profits given United paid Borussia Dortmund £73m for him in 2021 and he still has two years left on his contract.

It could, therefore, be the 2025-26 campaign before United are ready to challenge in the way Sir Jim Ratcliffe envisaged when he took co-ownership of the club on Christmas Eve.

Whether Ten Hag remains in place to execute the plan beyond the FA Cup final on 25 May is open to question.