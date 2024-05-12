ModernGhana logo
Bofoakwa Tano reach MTN FA Cup final after knocking out defending champions Dreams FC

Ghanaian top-flight club, Bofoakwa Tano have reached the finals of this season’s MTN FA Cup following a brilliant victory over defending champions Dreams Football Club.

The two Premier League clubs locked horns in the semi-final today at WAFA Park in Sogakope to fight for a ticket to the final.

Despite being underdogs for the contest, the players of Bofoakwa decided to play their hearts out to upset the odds.

After a goalless draw in the first half, the team scored two minutes into the second half when Aboagye Dacosta found the Dreams FC net.

Pegged behind, Dreams FC had to dig deep to restore parity in the 60th minute, thanks to a strike from Emmanuel Agyei.

With no additional goals before full-time, the game had to be decided in extra time.

Bright Boakye Kyereh eventually won the game for Bofoakwa Tano with an equalizer in the 92nd minute.

All is now set for the final of the MTN FA Cup between Nsoatreman FC and Bofoakwa Tano.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

