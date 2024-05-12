ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Bundesliga: Bayer Leverkusen beat Bochum to go 50 games unbeaten

By BBC
Football News Bundesliga: Bayer Leverkusen beat Bochum to go 50 games unbeaten
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Bayer Leverkusen thrashed 10-man Bochum to notch up a half-century of unbeaten matches in all competitions.

Patrik Schick's crisp strike put Leverkusen ahead and Victor Boniface increased their lead from the penalty spot.

Amine Adli added a third in the second half with a header from a corner before late goals from Josip Stanisic and Alex Grimaldo completed the rout.

Xabi Alonso's side are now within one game of completing the first part of an invincible treble.

If Leverkusen avoid defeat in their final league game of the season - at home to Augsburg next Saturday - they will become the first team to through a Bundesliga campaign without tasting defeat.

Bayern lost just once in their title successes of 1986-87 and 2012-13.

After next weekend the Bundesliga champions face Italian side Atalanta in the Europa League final in Dublin on 22 May and play in the German Cup final against Kaiserslautern in Berlin three days later.

Top Stories

5 hours ago

Britain's Prince Harry C, Duke of Sussex, took part in a Lagos basketball exhibition on his visit to Nigeria to promote the Invictus Games. By Kola Sulaimon AFP Prince Harry, Meghan end Nigeria tour with Lagos visit

6 hours ago

Presby Boys, Legon beat Prempeh College in Sharks Quiz Presby Boys, Legon beat Prempeh College in Sharks Quiz

6 hours ago

CETAG members disapprove governments approach to implementing NLCs Compulsory Arbitration Awards CETAG members disapprove government’s approach to implementing NLC’s Compulsory ...

7 hours ago

Voter registration: NPP's Richard Ahiagbah denies claims of double registration Voter registration: NPP's Richard Ahiagbah denies claims of double registration

7 hours ago

RFIIsabelle Chenu Senegal buys back library of poet-president Léopold Senghor from France

8 hours ago

Ghana will lobby AU for intercontinental initiative on reparations – Akufo-Addo Ghana will lobby AU for intercontinental initiative on reparations – Akufo-Addo

8 hours ago

Energy Commission warned gov't in 2023 about looming dumsor, issued advisory Energy Commission warned gov't in 2023 about looming dumsor, issued advisory

8 hours ago

Dr John Kwabena Kwakye Dollarise Ghana’s economy to curb cedi depreciation — Dr Kwakye tells gov't

8 hours ago

NPP doesn't have flagbearer with Albion engine — Ken Kuranchie NPP doesn't have flagbearer with Albion engine — Ken Kuranchie

8 hours ago

Afari Gyan is the most pragmatic EC Chair Ghana has had, Jean Mensa has failed abysmally – Franklin Cudjoe Afari Gyan is the most pragmatic EC Chair Ghana has had, Jean Mensa has failed a...

Just in....
body-container-line