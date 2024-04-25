CAF Confederation Cup: Second leg against Zamalek will be tough - Dreams FC coach Karim Zito

Dreams Football Club's head coach, Karim Zito, anticipates a tougher challenge in the upcoming second-leg clash against SC Zamalek compared to their initial encounter.

The Ghana Premier League representatives head into the crucial match following a goalless draw against the Egyptian giants at the Cairo International Stadium.

With qualification to the CAF Confederation Cup final at stake in their debut campaign in the tournament, Zito stresses the significance of securing a victory.

Despite the pressure, he remains confident in his team's abilities but emphasizes the need for caution.

"We had a meeting before the start of training, acknowledging that this stage will be more demanding than the previous one. It's crucial for us to maintain our focus and go all out to score while being mindful of our defensive responsibilities," Zito stated in an interview with Citi Sports.

Dreams FC is set to host the return leg at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday, April 28, with kick-off scheduled for 16:00GMT.

The team has already arrived in Kumasi, where they are diligently preparing for the highly anticipated showdown.

Meanwhile, Dreams FC have announced free gate entry for fans except for the VIP and VVIP sections.