Jurgen Klopp said he could “only apologise” after Liverpool’s Premier League title hopes suffered a major hit with defeat to Everton.

Liverpool lost at Goodison Park for the first time since 2010 as Everton ran out 2-0 winners.

The result leaves Liverpool second in the table, three points behind leaders Arsenal and one ahead of Manchester City, who have two games in hand.

Asked whether Liverpool can still win the title with just four games left to play, Klopp told Sky Sports: “Arsenal and Manchester City must have a very bad moment.

"I don't know. I can only apologise for today to the people. We should have done better but we didn't and that's why we lost."

Liverpool had plenty of possession but couldn't find a way through Everton's defence.

Klopp admitted his side were "not good enough" and that the game became "free-kick after free-kick" which played into Everton's hands.

“We let it happen, let it become exactly the game Everton wanted, two goals from set pieces," he said.

"We created a lot and didn’t score, and then second half, emotions, we are in a rush, not really clear enough. It was free-kick after free-kick. That was part of the story. But we weren't good enough.

“Obviously it’s not the greatest moment we are in but you fight through and use your moments to get the momentum back... we tried but it was not easy and in the end it’s not good enough.

“If you win you can have 500 reasons and when you lose it’s just not good enough, that’s how it is.”

VAN DIJK: EVERYONE MUST LOOK IN THE MIRROR

Liverpool have now won just two of their last six games in all competitions.

They had chances against Everton, especially in the first half, but also struggled at times to match the hosts' intensity and physicality.

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk said his side needed to do "much better".

"Very disappointed in so many ways," he told Sky Sports.

"I think everyone has to look in the mirror, look at their own performance and if they really gave everything. Do they really want to win the league?

"We are fighting, there are games after tonight, but play like we did overall in the game like today... not winning challenges and giving the ref an opportunity to give a free-kick like he did many times, then you have no chance to win a title.

"It's a tough one and we need to do much better against a side that's [fighting] relegation. We had clear-cut chances in the first half that we should have scored but we weren't good enough and it starts with the fight. We can't let the season go out like this."