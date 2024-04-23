ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Late Milik goal fires Juventus to Coppa Italia final

By BBC
Football News Late Milik goal fires Juventus to Coppa Italia final
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Juventus booked their place in the Coppa Italia final in dramatic fashion after a 3-2 aggregate win over Lazio.

Arkadiusz Milik scored seconds after coming on as a substitute in the 83rd minute to send the Old Lady through at the Stadio Olimpico.

Lazio's Valentin Castellanos headed in after 12 minutes into the match in Rome, before adding his second of the tie three minutes after half-time.

Despite losing the second leg 2-1, Massimiliano Allegri's side progressed.

After losing the first leg in Turin 2-0, Lazio were given hope of turning the semi-final around when Castellanos nodded home from a corner.

The striker then put Lazio 2-0 up on the night, and level on aggregate, after drilling a low shot beyond Mattia Perin just after the break.

With the game heading towards extra time, Poland international Milik tapped into an empty goal to put Juve into the final against Fiorentina or Atalanta.

Top Stories

3 hours ago

Tuesdays downpourdestroys ceiling of Circuit Court '8' in Accra Tuesday’s downpour destroys ceiling of Circuit Court '8' in Accra

3 hours ago

SOEs shouldn't compromise on ethical standards, accountability – Akufo-Addo SOEs shouldn't compromise on ethical standards, accountability – Akufo-Addo

3 hours ago

Father of 2-year-old boy attacked by dog appeals for financial support Father of 2-year-old boy attacked by dog appeals for financial support 

3 hours ago

Jubilee House National Security Operative allegedly swindles businessman over sale of excavator Jubilee House National Security Operative allegedly swindles businessman over sa...

3 hours ago

Nobody can order dumsor timetable except Energy Minister – Osafo-Maafo Nobody can order dumsor timetable except Energy Minister – Osafo-Maafo

3 hours ago

Mahama wishes National Chief Imam as he clock 105 years today Mahama wishes National Chief Imam as he clock 105 years today

3 hours ago

J.B.Danquah Adus murder trial: Case adjourned to April 29 J.B.Danquah Adu’s murder trial: Case adjourned to April 29

3 hours ago

Sedinam Christine Tamakloe Attionu High Court issues arrest warrant for former MASLOC Boss

4 hours ago

CEO of Stanbic Bank Ghana Limited, Kwamina Asomaning Align academic curriculum with industry needs — Stanbic Bank Ghana CEO advocates

5 hours ago

Election 2024: We'll declare the results and let Ghanaians know we've won - Manhyia South NPP Chairman Election 2024: We'll declare the results and let Ghanaians know we've won - Manh...

Just in....
body-container-line