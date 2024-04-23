Otumfuo is part of Asante Kotoko's problems, says Nana Agyemang

Former head coach of Okwahu United, Nana Agyemang, has voiced his opinion, placing blame on Otumfuo Osei Tutu II for the challenges facing Asante Kotoko.

The Porcupines Warriors have been struggling in the ongoing 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.

With just one win in their last eight games during the second round, they have failed to make an impact both domestically and on the continental stage. Currently, Prosper Narteh Ogum's side sits in 10th place on the league table with 36 points, only five points above the relegation zone.

Agyemang expressed his concerns, comparing Kotoko's situation to that of other big clubs like Manchester United. He pointed out that unlike Otumfuo's involvement in Kotoko, the patrons of other major clubs don't play such a visible role.

He emphasized the need for competent individuals managing the club and criticized the selection process for management members, citing extensive lobbying as a significant issue.

“When you look at Manchester United, a very big club, I don't know the patron. The patrons of those clubs don't feature and figure in the same way that Otumfuo does,” Agyemang told JoySports.

“We are supposed to be having some competent people sitting around a table being the board managing this club and we can never ever get to that stage.

“The King is one big issue for me, then the management members that he selects is another problem, how they are selected represent another problem because huge lobbying goes on.”

Following the dissolution of the Board of Directors and the management led by Nana Yaw Amponsah, Otumfuo established an Interim Management Committee (IMC) which includes Nana Apinkra Akwasi Awua, Akwasi Appiah, Coach Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum, and Emmanuel Newton Dasoberi to oversee the club.

Asante Kotoko is set to return to action this weekend, facing defending champions Medeama SC in the Matchday 28 fixture at Akoon Park.