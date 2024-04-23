Yaw Preko confirmed as Ghana U-15 national team head coach

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has appointed Yaw Preko as the Head Coach of the National U-15 boys team with immediate effect.

This forms part of implementation steps being taken by the Ghana Football Association targeted at building strong youth development structures and systems to consistently feed various age category teams with quality and well-moulded talent.

The former Ghana international has been moved up to take up the substantive role following the decision to move Abdul Karim Zito to the Male U-19 team.

Preko, who enjoyed an illustrious playing career at Belgium giants Anderlecht, also playing for Accra Hearts of Oak, is the new man tasked to implement the GFA’s strategy of developing a systematic career pathway for young players to feed the other National Youth teams.

He has significant coaching experience having worked as Head Coach of the Ghana U20 team and also serving as National U-17 Assistant Coach.

Yaw Preko, who has 64 caps for Ghana, has managerial experience at the club level having worked as Head Coach at Medeama SC and Great Olympics as well as his Assistant Coach roles played at Accra Hearts of Oak and Nigerian side Ifeanyi Ubah.

He will be deputized by Awudu Issaka and Mubarak Gado respectively.

Issaka, a former U-17 World Cup Winner (1995), is the founder and owner of Royal Awudu Issaka Academy, a nurturing platform which has provided opportunities for promising young football talents. A former national U-17 and U-20 star, Awudu Issaka will bring his rich experience at the developmental level to bear in his new role.

Yaw Preko and his new backroom staff will be expected to select top talent, get an in-depth knowledge of them, understand their strengths and developmental needs and properly embed their playing methodology in line with the Ghana Football Philosophy (DNA).

With these appointments, it is expected that a strong foundation shall be built for the development of youth players to feed Ghana's national teams within the framework of Ghana's philosophical approach to Football development.