ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Dreams FC coach Abdul Karim Zito named U-19 national team head trainer

By GFA Communications
Football News Dreams FC coach Abdul Karim Zito named U-19 national team head trainer
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has appointed the vastly experienced Abdul Karim Zito as the Head Coach of the newly formed national U19 male team in a bid to fortify Ghana's youth football infrastructure.

This strategic move is in line with the GFA's unwavering commitment to nurturing young talent and building a culture of consistent excellence within all the national teams. It also aligns with the strategy of building a developmental pathway for young Ghanaian players.

Assisting Zito in this pivotal role is former Asante Kotoko striker Eric Bekoe, whose experience, expertise and positive energy will certainly complement Zito's strong leadership.

Abdul Karim Zito's illustrious coaching career is marked by a relentless pursuit of excellence and a steadfast dedication to talent development.

The tactician groomed his coaching talent at the famous Feyenoord Academy and has since gone on to manage Ghana’s two most storied clubs, Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak, as well as King Faisal and Kwaebibirem FC. Zito brings a wealth of experience and tactical acumen to his new role. His achievements include clinching the U20 WAFU Championship in 2020 and the U20 AFCON title in 2021, demonstrating his ability to mould young talents into formidable competitors on the international stage.

Currently, at the helm of Dreams FC, Zito has masterfully guided the club to unprecedented heights, leading them to the semi-finals of the CAF Confederation Cup in their maiden participation in the African Clubs competition. His tenure at Dreams FC has been characterized by a focus on player development and tactical innovation, earning him widespread acclaim within the footballing community.

In his playing days, Abdul Karim Zito featured for GIHOC Stars, Juantex FC, Asante Kotoko and Kumapim Stars.

Zito's appointment as the Head Coach of Ghana's U19 team represents a natural progression in his illustrious coaching career. Having previously served as the Head Coach of the national U15 and U17 teams, Zito is well-versed in the intricacies of youth football development.

Under Zito's tutelage, Ghana's U19 team is poised to undergo a transformative journey, one that prioritizes the holistic development of young footballers, which are key components of Ghana's football philosophy.

As Ghana looks towards a future filled with promise and potential, Abdul Karim Zito stands as a beacon of hope and inspiration for the next generation of footballing talents. His unwavering commitment to excellence and his passion for talent development will undoubtedly leave an indelible mark on the landscape of Ghanaian football for years to come.

Top Stories

9 hours ago

Dumsor: Energy sector shepherdless – Nana Amoasi VII Dumsor: Energy sector ‘shepherdless’ – Nana Amoasi VII

9 hours ago

Train accident: Four more grabbed and remanded Train accident: Four more grabbed and remanded

9 hours ago

Gov't to consolidate cash waterfall revenue collection accounts Gov't to consolidate cash waterfall revenue collection accounts 

9 hours ago

Gov't to settle lump sum for retired teachers by April 27 Gov't to settle lump sum for retired teachers by April 27

9 hours ago

Mr Adjenim Boateng Adjei Former PPA CEO granted GH₵4million bail

9 hours ago

Joyce Bawah Mogtari, special aide to former President John Dramani Mahama Dumsor: The darkness has exposed you; you’ll go down as the worst in Ghana’s his...

11 hours ago

Dumsor: The incompetent person provided a timetable whiles those who came to solve it remain ignorant —Kabutey Ocansey jabs Akufo-Addo Dumsor: The ‘incompetent’ person provided a timetable whiles those who came to s...

11 hours ago

Defend, ensure NPPs good works are sold and highlight the bad state of the country under NDC —Afenyo-Markin urge NPP communicators Defend, ensure NPP’s good works are ‘sold’ and highlight the ‘bad’ state of the ...

11 hours ago

Salam Mustapha, NPP National Youth Organizer Bawumia will rank high ahead of Mahama in any anti-corruption test — Salam Musta...

12 hours ago

NPP trying to bribe us but well not trade our integrity on the altar of corruption, incompetence — Alans supporters NPP trying to bribe us but we‘ll not trade our integrity on the altar of corrupt...

Just in....
body-container-line