Dreams FC coach Abdul Karim Zito named U-19 national team head trainer

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has appointed the vastly experienced Abdul Karim Zito as the Head Coach of the newly formed national U19 male team in a bid to fortify Ghana's youth football infrastructure.

This strategic move is in line with the GFA's unwavering commitment to nurturing young talent and building a culture of consistent excellence within all the national teams. It also aligns with the strategy of building a developmental pathway for young Ghanaian players.

Assisting Zito in this pivotal role is former Asante Kotoko striker Eric Bekoe, whose experience, expertise and positive energy will certainly complement Zito's strong leadership.

Abdul Karim Zito's illustrious coaching career is marked by a relentless pursuit of excellence and a steadfast dedication to talent development.

The tactician groomed his coaching talent at the famous Feyenoord Academy and has since gone on to manage Ghana’s two most storied clubs, Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak, as well as King Faisal and Kwaebibirem FC. Zito brings a wealth of experience and tactical acumen to his new role. His achievements include clinching the U20 WAFU Championship in 2020 and the U20 AFCON title in 2021, demonstrating his ability to mould young talents into formidable competitors on the international stage.

Currently, at the helm of Dreams FC, Zito has masterfully guided the club to unprecedented heights, leading them to the semi-finals of the CAF Confederation Cup in their maiden participation in the African Clubs competition. His tenure at Dreams FC has been characterized by a focus on player development and tactical innovation, earning him widespread acclaim within the footballing community.

In his playing days, Abdul Karim Zito featured for GIHOC Stars, Juantex FC, Asante Kotoko and Kumapim Stars.

Zito's appointment as the Head Coach of Ghana's U19 team represents a natural progression in his illustrious coaching career. Having previously served as the Head Coach of the national U15 and U17 teams, Zito is well-versed in the intricacies of youth football development.

Under Zito's tutelage, Ghana's U19 team is poised to undergo a transformative journey, one that prioritizes the holistic development of young footballers, which are key components of Ghana's football philosophy.

As Ghana looks towards a future filled with promise and potential, Abdul Karim Zito stands as a beacon of hope and inspiration for the next generation of footballing talents. His unwavering commitment to excellence and his passion for talent development will undoubtedly leave an indelible mark on the landscape of Ghanaian football for years to come.