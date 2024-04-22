ModernGhana logo
Athletics
22.04.2024 Athletics

Ghanaian athletes in Côte D'voire for U-20 invitational Athletics Championships

By Sammy Heywood Okine
Ghanaian athletes in Cte D'voire for U-20 invitational Athletics Championships
22.04.2024 LISTEN

A contingent of 15 athletes and three officials have arrived in Abidjan, Cote D'voire for a 2 day Youth Invitational Athletics championships at the Stade Félix Houphouët Boigny in Abidjan.

Team Ghana made up of Under 20 years athletes drawn from Senior High Schools and athletic clubs across Ghana will come against Burkina Faso, Benin and the host, Cote D'voire in a 4-Nation Athletics event.

Ghana Athletics as part of building a new generation of future champions in track and field, invested to participate in the 4-nation event in creating competitions for our budding athletes and future champions.

Chief Executive of Ghana Athletics, Phillipina Frimpong says Ghana has begun the preparation for tomorrow today and calls on corporate Ghana to invest in track and field athletes before the maturity stage.

Ghana competes in 100m Boys & Girls, 200 Boys & Girls, 800m Boys, 110 Hurdles Men 400m Hurdles Boys, High Jump Boys, the relays for Boys & Girls etc. at the Stade Félix Houphouët Boigny on Friday and Saturday.

It will be recalled that Ghana in 2023 competed and dominated the Africa Junior Championship in Gambia using athletes from the Senior High Schools.

Team Ghana returns home on Sunday after the 2 day championship.

