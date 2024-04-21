ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

CAF Champions League: Esperance edge past Mamelodi Sundowns in semi-final first leg

By Cafonline
Football News CAF Champions League: Esperance edge past Mamelodi Sundowns in semi-final first leg
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Tunisian side Esperance took a slender 1-0 advantage after the first leg of their TotalEnergies CAF Champions League semi-final against South Africa's Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday night.

The pivotal goal came four minutes before half-time when Brazilian striker Yan Sasse rounded goalkeeper Ronwen Williams before slotting into an empty net after a clever through ball from Rodrigo Rodrigues.

Despite Sundowns having several chances to equalise in the second half, the Tunisian side held firm to take a lead into next week's second leg in Pretoria.

Sasse missed a chance to double Esperance Tunis' lead in the 63rd minute after hesitating in front of goal.

Sundowns had the ball in the net midway through the first half, but Aubrey Modiba's finish was ruled out for offside.

After the break, Peter Shalulile went close for the visitors before Themba Zwane's fierce drive was brilliantly saved by Esperance keeper Amanallah Memmich

The Tunisian shot-stopper was called into action again late on, pushing Thapelo Morena's powerful strike over the bar as Sundowns pressed for a crucial away goal.

However, Esperance, bidding to win the Champions League for the fifth time, stood firm to take a narrow lead to the return leg.

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Efforts underway to ensure Ghanaians have uninterrupted power supply Majority Leader Efforts underway to ensure Ghanaians have uninterrupted power supply – Afenyo-Ma...

1 hour ago

Gospel Musician KODA dies after battling kidney disease Gospel Musician KODA dies after battling kidney disease

2 hours ago

CR: Three communities in Ajumako District declared open defecation free C/R: Three communities in Ajumako District declared open defecation free  

2 hours ago

Prof Jobson Mitchual inducted as 5th UEWVC Prof Jobson Mitchual inducted as 5th UEW VC

2 hours ago

Government will construct reading, creative writing facility in Accra – Anna Bossman Government will construct reading, creative writing facility in Accra – Anna Bos...

3 hours ago

Charles Owusu Train accident: That's a suicide bombing attempt; God doesn't heal such madness ...

3 hours ago

I want to be the best Education Minister Ghana has ever had, best in the world —Dr. Adutwum I want to be the best Education Minister Ghana has ever had, best in the world —...

3 hours ago

Providing 3-square meals to 1.4 million students daily is challenging —Education Minister Providing 3-square meals to 1.4 million students daily is challenging — Educatio...

3 hours ago

CRM to bring LPG closer to consumers - NPA Boss CRM to bring LPG closer to consumers - NPA Boss

Just in....
body-container-line