CAF Confederation Cup semi-finals: Dreams FC's Aziz Issah named among top four players to watch

As the TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup semi-finals loom, CAFOnline.com highlights four standout players who have left their mark on the competition leading up to the crucial matches.

With the first leg of the semi-finals set for this weekend and the second leg a week later, anticipation is high as these players take centre stage in the quest for continental glory.

Throughout the tournament, numerous individuals have distinguished themselves for their respective clubs, and now they will be key figures in the upcoming clashes.

Here are the standout performers to keep an eye on:

Ahmed Sayed Zizo - Zamalek

Ahmed Sayed Zizo has emerged as a standout player for Zamalek SC, consistently delivering exceptional performances over the past two seasons.

His contributions have been pivotal to the club's success, and he continues to play a key role in their campaign in the TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup this year, having scored four goals and provided three assists.

Abdul Aziz Issah - Dreams FC

Abdul Aziz Issah is currently among the leading scorers charts in the TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup with four goals and two assists.

The young talented midfielder has been instrumental in Dreams FC's journey to the semi-finals and will be a pivotal figure for the Ghanaian club in their historic matchup against Zamalek SC.

Zineddine Belaid - USM Alger

Zineddine Belaid, an experienced defender, has played a vital role in the success of the reigning champions, CAF Confederation Cup.

As the captain of USM Alger, he will once again lead his team in the two-legged semi-finals against RS Berkane, with his performances expected to be crucial for their chances.

This season, he has featured in nine matches and scored one goal.

Youssef Zghoudi - RS Berkane

Youssef Zghoudi has been the driving force for RS Berkane in the TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup, consistently delivering impressive performances throughout the season.

In eight games, he has contributed to five goals, establishing himself as a key player for the team.