2023/24 GPL: Hearts of Oak fight back to beat Karela United to return to winning ways

Hearts of Oak have returned to winning ways on Saturday evening staging a remarkable comeback to beat Karela United at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The Phobians went into the game with a disappointing form having lost their three last games in the second half of the ongoing 2023/24 Ghana Premier League campaign.

Karela United who were undefeated to Hearts of Oak in the last five years were hoping to extend their dominance and they showed that by striking first blood in the third minute thanks to Humid Dafie's stunning strike.

However, Hearts of Oak equalized through in the 28th minute to end the first half 1-1.

After the break, Aboubakar Outarra's men dominated and added more goals to seal that long-yearned victory for the 2020/21 champions.

Salim Adamd who replaced Enock Asubonteng in the 60th minute gave Hearts of Oak the lead just three minutes after his introduction underscoring the coach's tactical acumen.

Hamza Issah got his second of the day and the third for the Phobians through a spot kick to seal a convincing 3-1 win for Hearts of Oak in the 90th minute.

Despite starting the game as an 11th-placed team, the crucial victory has pushed Hearts of Oak to 10th place leapfrogging Kotoko who play Dreams FC on Sunday.

  • What next?

Hearts of Oak will be hosted by Legon Cities in the Matchday 27 games next weekend while Karela United host Accra Lions.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

