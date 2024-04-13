ModernGhana logo
PL: Cunha double earns Wolves point at Nottingham Forest

By BBC
Football News Matheus Cunha earned Wolves a share of the spoils after opening the scoring at the City Ground with a magnificent individual effort
Matheus Cunha scored twice - including a magnificent solo strike - as Wolves denied Nottingham Forest a valuable victory in their fight for Premier League survival.

Brazilian forward Cunha, making his first start since suffering a hamstring injury in early February, stunned the home fans at the City Ground with a goal of the highest quality late in the first half.

Carrying the ball from inside his own half to the edge of the Forest penalty area, Cunha skipped between Andrew Omobamidele and Ryan Yates before rifling an unstoppable shot past goalkeeper Matz Sels and into the top corner.

Former Wolves playmaker Morgan Gibbs-White drew Forest level just six minutes later, heading home Giovanni Reyna's corner in first-half stoppage time before celebrating in front of the travelling fans.

Nuno Espirito Santo's home side swept ahead in the second half when Danilo powered a low shot beyond Jose Sa from close range, but Cunha bundled home a loose ball from a corner to salvage a point for Gary O'Neil's men.

Wolves remain just outside the top half of the table, while Forest stay perilously close to the relegation zone.

