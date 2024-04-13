ModernGhana logo
13.04.2024 Football News

Kotoko isn’t an ordinary team; do extra things, up your game — Opoku Nti on players’ poor form

Opoku Nti, former captain of Asante Kotoko, urged players to step up their game amidst poor performance of the team.

Asante Kotoko has faced a challenging run, failing to secure a win in their last six matches, leading to mounting pressure on both the coach, Prosper Ogum, and the players.

Nti attributed the team's struggles to a combination of factors, but highlighted the players' need to elevate their performance to meet the club's high expectations.

"Identifying the exact problems at Kotoko is not straightforward. However, the players must raise their level of play.

“Kotoko is not an ordinary team; it demands excellence. The players need to improve and do extra things for themselves anytime they are playing.

“I know the club is not owing them now, so I wonder why they are not delivering,” Opoku Nti said in an interview with Connect FM.

Nti also noted that opposing teams often raise their performance levels when facing Kotoko, driven by the desire to impress and potentially earn a spot on the team.

"Every player dreams of repping the Kotoko jersey. When they face us, they give their all, hoping to catch the eye of the club. I can attest to this from personal experience," Nti added.

Asante Kotoko is getting ready to face Dreams FC in Round 26 of the 2023-2024 Ghana Premier League season.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

