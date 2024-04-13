Erik ten Hag: Man Utd manager wants new striker in summer transfer window

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag wants to sign a striker in the summer transfer window.

The Dutchman felt his goalscoring options for this season "should have been enough".

But with seven games to play in the Premier League, United have just 45 goals, the fewest of the top 10 teams.

Asked at a news conference how vital it will be to bring a proven scorer to Old Trafford this summer, Ten Hag said: "I think it would help."

Ideally, he wants more than one strong challenger for every role on the team.

Ten Hag added: "You need more options. You need double positioning in every position.

"Some positions we didn't have the choices this season - the striker position, the left-back position - and that has a negative impact on the results."

United, who travel to face Bournemouth on Saturday, signed Denmark forward Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta for £72m on a five-year deal last August.

The 21-year-old is the club's top scorer in his debut campaign with 13 goals in 34 appearances in all competitions.

England striker Marcus Rashford has netted eight times in 38 games while France international Anthony Martial, out since groin surgery in January, has scored twice in 19 appearances.

"In this plan we constructed we should have had enough goals," Ten Hag said.

"You count on goals from Rashford - last season he scored 30. You count on goals from Martial - in my first season he played very well, and also in very important games he had a high impact on our performances.

"And then bringing a goalscorer like Rasmus Hojlund in, it should have been enough goals."

Ten Hag 'open' to transfer ideas from new hierarchy

Provided he remains in charge, Ten Hag will be working within different parameters in the transfer market after Sir Jim Ratcliffe became minority owner at United in February, taking control of football operations.

Ineos director of sport Sir Dave Brailsford is set to play a key role at Old Trafford.

United have appointed Omar Berrada as chief executive after he resigned as chief football operations officer at City Football Group and he will begin work in the summer.

This week United announced John Murtough was stepping down as football director and they are keen to bring in Newcastle sporting director Dan Ashworth.

Southampton director of football Jason Wilcox has also been linked with a role at Old Trafford.

Ten Hag said his past dealings in the transfer market for United have been "good" but he is "open" to input from key personnel in United's new structure provided they match his ideas.

"We are working in the background on plans with scouting," said the 54-year-old former Ajax head coach.

"We have good plans, I think also with quality players. You see now about recruitment: [Andre] Onana is doing very well, Rasmus Hojlund, everyone is seeing his big talent and potential. [Lisandro] Martinez, everyone was hugely happy with him, and there are others.

"So the recruitment is good. But if they [new directors] have even better ideas, we are always open. If you have options but they come with better options, we are open.

"I trust the new ownership that they will work as quick as possible and bring new good structures and that they can execute.

"But we have a way we want to play, so we know our profiles, so it has to match the profiles we want."