Rafael Nadal: Spaniard pulls out of Monte Carlo Masters saying body not up to it

By BBC
Tennis GETTY IMAGESImage caption: Rafael Nadal played an exhibition match against Carlos Alcaraz last month
Rafael Nadal has pulled out of the Monte Carlo Masters, saying his body "simply won't allow" him to play in the tournament, which starts on Sunday.

Nadal, 37, made his long-awaited return at January's Brisbane International after almost a year out with injury.

But the Spaniard injured a hip, which ruled him out of the Australian Open and has kept him sidelined ever since.

"You have no idea how hard this is for me to not be able to play these events," Nadal posted on X.

After pulling out of Indian Wells last month and the Qatar Open before that, it was hoped 22-time Grand Slam champion Nadal would return to the court in Monte Carlo on his favoured clay surface.

"These are very difficult moments for me, sporting wise," he said. "Unfortunately I have to tell you that I am not going to be playing in Monte Carlo. My body simply won't allow me.

"And even if I am working hard & making the maximum effort every day with all the will to play and compete again at tournaments that have been very important for me, the truth is that I can't play today.

"The only thing I can do is to accept the situation and try to look at the immediate future keeping the excitement and will to play in order to give me a chance for things to get better."

In May last year, after being forced to miss the French Open for the first time in 19 years, Nadal said 2024 would "probably" be the final year of his career.

Missing the start of the clay-court season is the latest setback to his hopes of pursuing a 15th French Open title with the major beginning on 20 May.

