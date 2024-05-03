May 3: Cedi sells at GHS13.98 to $1, GHS13.38 on BoG interbank

The Ghanaian cedi has depreciated against the US dollar on both the buying and selling rates, declining by 7 and 5 pesewas respectively.

The buying rate is now GHS13.48, while the selling rate is also being offered at GHS13.98 on Friday, May 3, 2024.

This is based on data provided by Cedirates.com, a well-known Ghanaian website for currency and fuel updates.

The Cedi is trading at GHS13.36 purchasing and GHS13.38 selling prices at interbank rates.

Some prominent currency bureaus, namely AfriSwap and Perebrim, are currently purchasing for GHS14.10 and GHS14.45, respectively, and selling at GHS14.40 and GHS14.10.

In comparison to the rates on Thursday, the British Pound Sterling has increased in value on the buying rates by 9 pesewas and by 10 pesewas on the selling rates against the Cedi.

The buying rate and selling rate of the British Pound Sterling are, on average, GHS16.79 and GHS17.58, respectively.

The Euro has also increased by 8 pesewas in both the buying and selling values against the cedi.

The purchasing and selling rates for the euro are GHS14.36 and GHS15.05 respectively.

The selling price of the pound sterling on the Bank of Ghana interbank market is GHS16.73, 10 pesewas increment from the previous rates.

The euro is currently selling at GHS14.32 on the interbank market, 13 pesewas decline from the previous rates.

Through LemFi and Afriex, people can send money to Ghana from the US or the UK at GHS13.40 and GHS13.11 respectively, for each dollar.

The two sites are offering buying rates of GHS16.75 and GHS17.03 for the British Pound, respectively.

The only one of the two that updated euro rates on Thursday, Afriex, is selling GHS14.12 for €1.

For those who will be renewing their Netflix, Spotify or Apple Music subscriptions through Visa and Mastercard, both payment processors are offering a US dollar for GHS14.71 and GHS14.76, respectively.