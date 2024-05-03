ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

May 3: Cedi sells at GHS13.98 to $1, GHS13.38 on BoG interbank

CediRates Spotlight May 3: Cedi sells at GHS13.98 to 1, GHS13.38 on BoG interbank
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The Ghanaian cedi has depreciated against the US dollar on both the buying and selling rates, declining by 7 and 5 pesewas respectively.

The buying rate is now GHS13.48, while the selling rate is also being offered at GHS13.98 on Friday, May 3, 2024.

This is based on data provided by Cedirates.com, a well-known Ghanaian website for currency and fuel updates.

The Cedi is trading at GHS13.36 purchasing and GHS13.38 selling prices at interbank rates.

Some prominent currency bureaus, namely AfriSwap and Perebrim, are currently purchasing for GHS14.10 and GHS14.45, respectively, and selling at GHS14.40 and GHS14.10.

In comparison to the rates on Thursday, the British Pound Sterling has increased in value on the buying rates by 9 pesewas and by 10 pesewas on the selling rates against the Cedi.

The buying rate and selling rate of the British Pound Sterling are, on average, GHS16.79 and GHS17.58, respectively.

The Euro has also increased by 8 pesewas in both the buying and selling values against the cedi.

The purchasing and selling rates for the euro are GHS14.36 and GHS15.05 respectively.

The selling price of the pound sterling on the Bank of Ghana interbank market is GHS16.73, 10 pesewas increment from the previous rates.

The euro is currently selling at GHS14.32 on the interbank market, 13 pesewas decline from the previous rates.

Through LemFi and Afriex, people can send money to Ghana from the US or the UK at GHS13.40 and GHS13.11 respectively, for each dollar.

The two sites are offering buying rates of GHS16.75 and GHS17.03 for the British Pound, respectively.

The only one of the two that updated euro rates on Thursday, Afriex, is selling GHS14.12 for €1.

For those who will be renewing their Netflix, Spotify or Apple Music subscriptions through Visa and Mastercard, both payment processors are offering a US dollar for GHS14.71 and GHS14.76, respectively.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

19 minutes ago

Albert Kwabena Dwumfuor, President of the Ghana Journalist Association ‘Resume concerted campaign against galamsey’ — GJA urges media

32 minutes ago

Vice President and Flagbearer of the NPP, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia Bawumia promises free tertiary education for persons with disabilities

1 hour ago

May 3: Cedi sells at GHS13.98 to 1, GHS13.38 on BoG interbank May 3: Cedi sells at GHS13.98 to $1, GHS13.38 on BoG interbank

1 hour ago

Engage more with media to save it from declining — PRINPAG urges government Engage more with media to save it from declining — PRINPAG urges government

4 hours ago

Johnson Asiedu Nketia You will vomit what you’ve looted – Asiedu Nketia warns Akufo-Addo's appointees

4 hours ago

Dumsor is well with us; Akufo-Addo peddled falsehood when he said it's over – Kwakye Ofosu Dumsor is well with us; Akufo-Addo peddled falsehood when he said it's over – Kw...

4 hours ago

Security Analyst, Dr. Adam Bonaa Fatal shooting of policemen caused by proliferation of illicit firearms in the h...

4 hours ago

Torrential rains have lashed much of East Africa, triggering flooding and landslides. By LUIS TATO AFP Kenya floods death toll tops 200 as cyclone approaches

4 hours ago

Govt to commission Kumasi International Airport on May 10 Govt to commission Kumasi International Airport on May 10

4 hours ago

Majority petitions Speaker Bagbin to urgently reconvene Parliament Majority petitions Speaker Bagbin to urgently reconvene Parliament

Just in....
body-container-line