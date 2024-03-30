ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

CAF Champions League: Defending champions Ahly edge Simba in first leg Quarter-Final clash

By Cafonline
Football News CAF Champions League: Defending champions Ahly edge Simba in first leg Quarter-Final clash
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

TotalEnergies CAF Champions League Quarter-Finals action got underway on Friday, 29 March when title holders, Al Ahly SC travelled to Dar es Salaam to face Tanzanian giants, Simba SC in the first leg of the Quarter-Finals.

Despite playing in front of a roaring 60 000 capacity crowd, the North African giants displayed their experience as they managed a hard-fought 1-0 win to take to Cairo next week where they will be hoping to wrap up the two-legged tie with a win in front of their fans.

An early goal by Ahmed Kouka was enough to secure the first-leg victory for the Egyptian giants who did well to absorb the ongoing pressure from Simba throughout the encounter.

As expected, the hosts were the first to ask questions of their opponents as early as the first minute after an inviting ball into the danger area connected with the head of Sadio Kanoute whose effort went just over the bar.

However, it was the defending champions who drew first blood after a Mohamed Hany drove down the right flank to send a dangerous ball that almost went in as an own goal but rebounded off the keeper for Ahmed Kouka to fire home from close range.

Despite conceding early, Simba were not derailed by the concession as they continued searching for the equaliser.

Clatous Chama almost pulled one back in the 22nd minute after a clever flick was met by a quick reaction by Mostafa Shobeir who flicked it to safety.

Shobeir, who gave a stellar performance in the absence of Ahly’s number one, Mohamed El Shenawy was again called to action in the 38th minute when a stinging effort by Kanoute found the keeper on high alert as he made the save.

Coming back from the break, the hosts continued piling on the pressure but hardly did much to break the stubborn and highly experienced Ahly back found who were resilient and thwarted all of Simba’s attacks.

The two giants face each other head-on next weekend and besides this a loss for Simba, they will head to Cairo with their heads held high from a great performance that saw them pin their more fancied opponents in their half throughout the match.

TotalEnergies CAF Champions League action in Tanzania continues on Saturday, 30 March at the same venue as Young Africans take on Mamelodi Sundowns at 18h00 GMT.

TotalEnergies CAF Champions League Quarter-Finals | Saturday, 30 March

  • 13h00 GMT | TP Mazembe v Atletico Petroleos
  • 18h00 GMT | Young Africans v Mamelodi Sundowns
  • 21h00 GMT | Esperance v Asec Mimosas

Top Stories

36 minutes ago

March 30: Cedi sells at GHS13.39 to 1, GHS12.88 on BoG interbank March 30: Cedi sells at GHS13.39 to $1, GHS12.88 on BoG interbank

36 minutes ago

Okudzeto Ablakwa, Member of Parliament for North Tonguright ‘Ghana-US-UK ties anchored on mutual respect despite disagreements’ — Ablakwa

36 minutes ago

NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahamaleft and National Youth Organizer, George Opare Addo ‘It’s time to act and make our presence felt in every corner of the country’ — M...

36 minutes ago

Ejisu bye-elections: NPP forms election committee to oversee April 13 primaries Ejisu bye-elections: NPP forms election committee to oversee April 13 primaries

12 hours ago

Togo's President Faure Gnassingbe with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin in November 2023. By Filip SINGER POOLAFP Togo parliament to review contested constitution reform

13 hours ago

I'll pursue legal action against you for speaking loosely against Prof. Jane Naana —Kumawood actress blasts Chairman Wontumi I'll pursue legal action against you for speaking loosely against Prof. Jane Naa...

13 hours ago

Lawyer Gary Nimako Marfo, Chief Justice can't be everyone's favourite, stop the deliberate attack — Lawyer...

13 hours ago

Julie Essiam illegally replacing an illegality is wrong, unacceptable —Atik Mohammed blasts Akufo-Addo Julie Essiam illegally replacing an illegality is wrong, unacceptable — Atik Moh...

13 hours ago

Dissolving GRA board won't correct the errors —Atik Mohammed tells Akufo-Addo Dissolving GRA board won't correct the errors — Atik Mohammed tells Akufo-Addo

13 hours ago

Meta CEO, Mark Zuckerbergleft and X owner Elon Musk ‘Meta falsely claiming credit for 𝕏-originated sales’ — Elon Musk alleges

Just in....
body-container-line