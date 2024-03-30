Gary O'Neil: Wolves boss says 'no truth' in Man Utd rumours

Wolves boss Gary O'Neil says there is "no truth" in reported interest from Manchester United but added it is an honour to be linked to the club.

An ESPN article claimed United wanted to talk to him about a coaching role at the club as they plan a reshuffle under Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

O'Neil has taken Wolves to ninth in the Premier League table despite only taking over on the eve of the season.

"I don't know where it came from," said the 40-year-old of the reports.

O'Neil added: "Growing up, Liverpool and Manchester United always felt special. It's an honour to be linked even if there's no truth in it.

"I love it here. I'm a head coach, I'm always going to be a head coach. I'm really enjoying my time at Wolves. I was only made aware of it [the links] by the media team to prepare for your questions."

O'Neil took charge of Wolves two days before the start of the season after the exit of Julen Lopetegui and, despite being restricted by finances, he has taken Wolves within six points of sixth-placed United.

They could yet finish in Europe for only the second time since 1980.

Wolves is the second managerial role for former Portsmouth, Middlesbrough, West Ham, QPR and Norwich midfielder O'Neil.

He was sacked by Bournemouth after only 37 games in charge in the summer, weeks before taking over at Wolves, despite leading them to safety last season.

It was not clear what coaching role United were reportedly lining up for him - although it is unlikely to have been as a replacement for current manager Erik ten Hag.

A Sun article says they want Gareth Southgate as head coach, and his entire England coaching staff.

Ratcliffe's Ineos group took over the running of United's football operations in February, with Dave Brailsford also on the board.

Wolves are planning to enter new contract talks with O'Neil at the end of the season. He has just over two years left on his current deal.