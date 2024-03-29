Mohammed Kudus trains with West Ham teammates ahead of Newcastle match after missing Nigeria, Uganda games

West Ham United attacking midfielder, Mohammed Kudus, is on the brink of making a comeback as he joins the first-team training sessions in preparation for their upcoming English Premier League clash against Newcastle United.

Although he sat out of Ghana's recent international friendlies, Kudus is primed to make an appearance in West Ham's crucial fixture at Saint James' Park this weekend.

During March's international break, the Ghanaian star had to pull out of Ghana's matches against Nigeria and Uganda due to discomfort in his shoulder. Nevertheless, his recovery has been progressing positively, and all signs point to his inclusion in the squad travelling to Newcastle for the impending showdown.

Recent training images from West Ham showcase Kudus fully involved in intense training drills, signalling his readiness to contribute to the team's Premier League campaign.

The 23-year-old's active participation in training underscores his eagerness to make a significant impact upon his return to action.

Kudus's memorable Premier League debut goal was against Newcastle United at the London Olympic Stadium. Now, with his imminent return to the pitch, he aspires to replicate his stellar performance and aid West Ham in securing a favourable outcome against the Magpies.

With excitement mounting for the weekend clash, West Ham supporters are eagerly anticipating Kudus's potential role, optimistic that his talent and influence will be instrumental in the team's pursuit of success in the Premier League.