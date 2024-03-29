I deserve my reappointment as Hearts of Oak Board Member - Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe

Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe has insisted that he deserves his reappointment to be a Board Member of Hearts of Oak due to his rich experience.

The veteran football administration has been named among the new member board of directors with Togbe Afede XIV serving as the Executive Board Chairman.

Despite facing skepticism from some supporters regarding his return, the former Ghana Football Association (GFA) chairman speaking in an interview emphasized his deep knowledge of the club, surpassing that of any new board member.

Addressing concerns raised by fans, Tamakloe stressed the different roles within a club, noting that clubs are managed by administrators, management, or a board.

“I’ve been with Hearts of Oak for over 50 years. There’s nobody on the board who has experience and knows the club better than I know," he told Ghanasportspage.

“Supporters have the right to express their views. Supporters don’t run clubs alone. All the clubs in the world are run by administrators and management or the board," he added.

The unveiling of the new board member occurred after an announcement on Wednesday, March 27, 2024.

Alongside Tamakloe, Togbe Afedi XIV, Vincent Odotei Sowah, and Ivy Heward-Mills retained their positions from the dissolved previous administration.

The newly appointed members include Delali Anku-Adiamah, Dr. Kenneth Ashigbey, Samuel Wilfred Yaw Inkoom, Akwasi Agyeman, and Professor Agyemang Badu Akosa.