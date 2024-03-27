Ghana's early 2023 AFCON elimination embarrassing - Nigeria attacker Alex Iwobi

Nigeria midfielder, Alex Iwobi, has conveyed his condolences to Ghana for their disappointing performance during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast.

Speaking from his perspective as a player who shared accommodations with the Ghanaian team in Abidjan, Iwobi expressed empathy for their untimely exit.

"There's undoubtedly a competitive spirit between us," Iwobi remarked in an interview with Joel Bortey.

"I hold great respect for many individuals, including Ghanaian friends outside of the team."

He lamented the premature departure of Ghana, citing the quality of players they possessed.

"It's disheartening to witness the manner in which they bowed out despite their talent," Iwobi commented.

Ghana's elimination from the 2023 AFCON occurred after they failed to secure a victory in any of their group-stage matches, collecting just two points and finishing third in Group B.

Their hopes were dashed when Cameroon defeated The Gambia, sealing their exit from the tournament even before the knockout stage.