Coach Dr. Asare leads Black Bombers to win four gold, one silver and two bronze medals at 13th African Games

Coach Dr. Ofori Asare, head trainer of the Black Bombers, the national boxing team says he is gratified with the performance of his boxers as they were able to win four gold, one silver and two bronze medals to add to the tally of Team Ghana at the 13th African Games.

Speaking to journalists at the Bukom Boxing Arena after Abu Kamoko missed his gold and got the silver, the celebrated boxing trainer and founder of the Wisdom Boxing Gym said the boxer was not fully fit but had to go into the ring to raise the flag of mother Ghana and he gave fans a good fight.

According to Coach Asare Kamoko complained of having problems with some parts of his body and the medics attended to him, while it was his first major tournament joining the national team for the first time compared to the other medalists.

He said Abu Kamoko gave a good account of himself and can do better in the future despite improving upon his dad (Braima Kamoko aka Bukom Banku) who was a bronze medalist at the All-African Games in South Africa.

The Ghanaian boxers in the finals dished out the fantastic display on Friday to climax the 13th African Games.

Out of 16 representatives entered by the Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF), nine could not reach the medal zone, however, Mohammed Aryeetey (Minimumweight - 48Kg), Amadu Mohammed (Bantamweight - 54Kg), Joseph Commey (Lightweight - 60Kg) and Samuel Takyi (Light Welterweight -63.5Kg) won gold.

Abubakar Kamoko (Cruiserweight - 86Kg) took silver, while Janet Acquah (Minimum weight - 48Kg) and Theophilus Allotey (Flyweight - 51kg) went home with bronze medals.

Unfortunately, Abdul Walid Omar, Alfred Kotey, Henry Malm, Abdul Baki Adam Jonathan Tetteh and Daniel Plange missed the podium just like the Black Hitters (female boxers) Ramatu Quaye, Adelaide Djabartey and Sarah Apew.

The President of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC), Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah sent his best wishes to boxers and urged them to train harder to qualify for Paris 2024, naming potentials like Samuel Takyi, Mohammed Aryeetey, Amadu Mohammed and Joseph Commey.

Coach Carl Lokko of the Bronx Boxing Gym was at the Arena and also hailed the medalists for raising the flag of Ghana and ensuring that the national anthem is played.

Coach Lokko who is Vice President of the United Coaches Association of Ghana said the future is still bright, but advised the sports authorities to invest and motivate sportsmen and women to perform better in subsequent events.

Ms. Sarah Lotus Asare, a boxing matchmaker and WBC Cares rep in Africa said Coach Asare has shamed the devil by his recent achievement. The daughter of the celebrated trainer said “We are very happy, we shall go home and sleep well after many sleepless nights, we give praise and thanks to the Almighty”.

Mr. Ernest Danso, the Chef Du Mission (CDM) of Team Ghana was at the Arena to inspire the boxers. He assured them of their per diems and winning bonuses.

Gold medalists will get $3,000, silver medalists will collect $2,000 while bronze medal winners will be rich by $1,000.