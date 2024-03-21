ModernGhana logo
‘I’m happy to endorse the upcoming  All Regional Games; let’s raise champions’ — Asamoah Gyan

1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Former Ghanaian football captain Asamoah Gyan has thrown his support behind the upcoming All Regional Games, viewing it as an initiative to rejuvenate grassroots sports in the country, as well as raising champions.

In a statement shared on X (formerly Twitter), the ex-Sunderland and Al Ain striker expressed his enthusiasm for the Games, emphasizing their potential to provide a platform for young Ghanaians to showcase their athletic talents.

"I am happy to endorse the All Regional Games coming soon to every region as a crucial platform for reviving grassroots sports in Ghana!" Gyan wrote.

He added, "I hope the events not only showcase local talent but also improve national cohesion and healthy competition. Let's raise champions together!"

Recently, the former football star ventured into politics, accepting a role in the governing New Patriotic Party's (NPP) campaign team for the 2024 elections.

Appointed as the chair of the party's sub-committee on Youth and Sports under Vice President Dr. Bawumia, Gyan sees this as an opportunity to leverage his two decades of football experience to contribute to the nation's progress.

Speaking at the inauguration of the NPP's Campaign Team at the Alisa Hotel, Gyan emphasized the importance of using his wealth of experience to benefit the next generation.

"At the end of the day, the work shows. Sometimes, you go to the enemy's territory and you come out with applause," Gyan remarked.

He continued, "I have confidence in myself, and I know what I can do to help. I am here to help because of my 20 years of experience. I can't just sit at home and keep it. I have to share with the new generation to benefit from it."

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

