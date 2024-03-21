French football teams discover their adversaries at Paris Olympics

France's mens Olympic football team were pitted on Wednesday night against New Zealand, the United States and a qualifier from an inter-continental play-off during a lavish draw ceremony at the headquarters of the Paris Olympic organising committee in Aubervilliers just north of Paris

The 23-man squad will launch their quest for a first Olympic gold since 1984 against the Americans on 24 July at the Stade Vélodrome in Marseille.

"There are no preferences," said France boss Thierry Henry immediately after the draw.

"We accept everybody who comes," added the former France international striker.

"We'll come up against different styles of football in the shape of New Zealand as well as the Americans.

"The good thing is now we know exactly who we will be getting and we can start our preparations.

"We'll do our best to get gold. It's been 40 years since the men's team won the title."

Wait

The exact indentity of the three Asian teams - anointed AFC1, AFC2 and AFC3 in the draw - will be known in May at the end of the Asian Cup. They will play in Group B, C and D.

Argentina will start their Group B games against Morocco on 24 July. They will take on AFC3 and Ukraine.

AFC2 will battle Spain, Egypt and the Dominican Republic in Group C

In Group D, AFC1 will face Paraguay, Mali and Israel.

France's women's side - led by Hervé Renard - will vye with Colombia, the defending champions Canada as well as New Zealand in Group A for a berth in the second phase.

In Group B, the four-time champions United States will play Germany, Australia and one of the two African teams.

In Group C, Spain will go up against Japan, Brazil and the second team from Africa.

"We have to concentrate on the opening round," said Renard whose charges will begin their bid for a first Olympic title on 25 July in Lyon.

"All the matches will be difficult just like they are in any tournament," added the Frenchman who has steered Zambia and Cote d'Ivoire to crowns at the men's Africa Cup of Nations.

While the top two from each of the four men's groups advance to the last eight knockout stages, in the women's tournament, the winner and runner-up from the three pools progress automatically to the quarter-finals where they will be joined by the two best third-placed teams.

Fury

Earlier on Wednesday, Olympic Games organisers came under fire from Russian sports administrators over the decision of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to restrict Russian athletes at the Paris Games in the summer.

The IOC on Tuesday barred Russian athletes from taking part in the )opening ceremony of the 2024 event along the river Seine on 26 July and criticised Russia for planning to hold its own Friendship Games.

"These decisions demonstrate how far the IOC has moved away from its stated principles and slipped into racism and neo-Nazism," Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

Last year, the IOC suspended Russia from the 2024 Games but has agreed to allow its athletes to compete as neutrals as long as they have not actively supported Russia's assault on Ukraine.

"The IOC's decisions are wrongful, unjust and unacceptable," Zakharova added.

"We are outraged by the unprecedented discriminatory conditions imposed by the International Olympic Committee on Russian athletes."

The IOC accused Russia of politicising sport by planning the Friendship Games in Moscow and Yekaterinburg next September.

The IOC urged governments invited to the event to reject the offer. However IOC bosses said they would not sanction countries who take part.