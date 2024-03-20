ModernGhana logo
UPDATE: 23 players in Black Stars camp ahead of Nigeria, Uganda friendlies

Ahead of their upcoming friendly matches this month, the Black Stars' camp currently hosts 23 players.

Ghana initiated their camp on Tuesday, March 19, in preparation for the friendly encounters against Nigeria and Uganda, set to take place at the Stade de Marrakech.

Scheduled for Friday, March 22, the Black Stars will revive their rivalry with the Super Eagles, followed by a match against Uganda's Cranes on Tuesday, March 26.

Initially, the team began with 16 players, with an additional seven joining the camp on Tuesday evening.

Under the leadership of Otto Addo, who has been reinstated as the head of the team, these two matches will serve as vital preparation for the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali in June later this year.

The players who trained are: Tariq Lamptey, Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Andre Ayew, Jordan Ayew, Kasim Nuhu, Antoine Semenyo, Abdul Samed Salis, Patrick Kpozo, Alidu Seidu, Joseph Wollacott, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, Denis Odoi, Ernest Nuamah, Osman Ibrahim, Abdulai Nurudeen, and Fredrick Asare.

Others who joined the camp later are, Osman Bukari, Edmund Addo, Jerome Opoku, Forson Amankwaah, Ebenezer Annan, Baba Iddrisu, and Francis Abu.

The team is expected to continue the preparations later today in Morro

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
