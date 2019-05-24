Mother Of First Class Beauty Queen, Ndidi MbagwuMarks Birthday

Mother of Beauty Queen who made First Class in a Brighton University London, Mrs. Ndidi Mbagwu has celebrated her birthday in a blissful gathering of friends, family members, colleagues and well wishers. The celebrant, who is a Midwife in the UK has received good will messages, gifts, prayers and wishes from friends and colleagues across the world.

Her daughter, who was noticed to be quite excited had this to say, "I am so filled with joy and happiness, seeing my mum in such bliss is indeed a great inspiration and motivation for me. I wish her the best grace that any mum in this could have. She is everything to me, Happy birthday mummy".

Her Daughter, Queen Chichi Mbagwu is the Face of Unity Nigeria, she is one beauty queen that has remained an outstanding sui generis, a vibrant intellectual and a dedicated contributor to humanity. She made 1st class in the UK - a record which no beauty queen in Nigeria has broken. She is her mum's favorite and no one can argue that.

The celebrant, Mrs. Ndidi has also thanked her daughter, family members, friends and colleagues for making out time to join her in the celebration of this significant day of her life. She prayed that God will continue to keep them in grace and glory.