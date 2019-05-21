Simi, Harrysong, Skibii set to perform at Presidential Inauguration

Once again in the democracy calendar of Africa's largest nation, is another forthcoming historic inauguration ceremony of President Muhummadu Buhari government, who emerged winner in the just concluded general elections, as the Nation will witness an "Inauguration Day Concert" to commemorate the May 29th Democracy Day celebration.

The "Inauguration Day Concert" will be hosting popular Nigerian musicians and comedians which includes: Simi, Skiibii, Okey Bakasi, MC Tagwaye, Mr. Real, Gandoki, Harrysong and a host of others who will performing live at Transcorp Hiton Hotel Abuja on the 29th of May, 2019.

According to the planning committee chairman Mr Michael Obiekwe, who spoke to our correspondent, he noted that the event was in view of promoting the beauty of our democracy and the growth it has recorded in recent times, especially across all sectors of country, which cuts across leadership, entertainment, security, economy and several other sectors.

He stressed that the Inauguration Day Concert is a platform for Nigerian Entertainers to contribute their patriotic quota through their presentations which will be educative, informative and entertaining, especially as it is an event that commemorates one of the most historic development and democratic transition of leadership in Nigeria