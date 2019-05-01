Trax Apparel presents “The Alpha Man” 2019 Collection

Ace Nigerian menswear brand, Trax Apparel has released its 2019 collection, labeled “The Alpha Man” for the modern-day guy that loves panache and comfort.

The brand, which is progressively enchanting the Nigerian fashion industry with an exciting variety of creatively unique design styles, says the new collection is about making “The Alpha Man” truly exude the power, confidence and flair in him.

It is an artistic and beautiful fusion of cotton, aso oke, silk and wool fabric – soft and alluring on the wearer and in the eye of the beholder.

The Alpha Man radiates class, timelessness and regal. It’s for the bold, determined and stylish man who is all about tradition yet craves luxury and bravura.

The pieces are created from high-quality fabrics, with embellishments at strategic points. You definitely cannot go wrong clad in any of these pieces for a casual day wear or a smart night out. The collection is ready to satisfy all your business criteria and personal time needs.

Go ahead, express your inner bold and ‘alpha’ instincts. Be ‘the Alpha Male.’ Wear Trax Apparel menswear collection.

Credits

Designs: @trax_apparel

Photography: @tope_horpload

Model: @esoyrn

Publicist: @moafricapr

