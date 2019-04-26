Toni Tones is Red Hot & Stunning in Jewel by Jemila: Collection to Closet

When it comes to style, one thing that sets Toni Tones apart is her penchant for not following trends. Known For her chic and timeless style, the acclaimed actress never gets it wrong.

She looks absolutely stunning in this red hot Jewel by Jemila outfit which features off the shoulder straps, white stripe details, and a sexy slit.

We love this spin on classic old Hollywood glam. We can’t wait to see the style icon’s next look!