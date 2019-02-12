Laugh, Love, And Learn With She Is:the Movie

Imagine you want one thing very desperately, but have been informed by an expert that it’s impossible for you

and presented with unfavorable options? ‘She Is’ is a captivating movie centered on the life-changing decision

of a determined hero.

We’re thrown right into the life of Frances Anyaoku, our hero, a woman in her thirties who has an almost perfect

life – according to the standards set by society. However, she feels incomplete because she is yet to have a child, and

is devastated when she is informed she has fibroids and will be unable to conceive and carry to full term

normally. Together, we follow Frances through the emotions and resulting decisions – some funny and others devastating

– as she takes destiny into her own hands.

‘She Is’ is the maiden project from recently founded Hermanes Media, and tackles a number of personal and societal

issues women have to deal with in today’s world. The film is produced by Waje and Omawumi, co-founders of Hermanes Media,

and stars seasoned actors like Somekele Ilyamah-Idhalamah, Desmond Elliot, and Segun Arinze, to name a few.

‘She Is’ premieres on March 8th, 2019.

