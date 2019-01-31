Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: A Letter To My Fellow Ghanaians! –the Ten Years Challenge...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
12 minutes ago | Nollywood Media

Actress, Ufuoma Mc Dermott Creates Time for Her Students Academics

By Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo
Actress, Ufuoma Mc Dermott Creates Time for Her Students Academics

Despite the expensive rate of school fees in some Nigerian schools, some parents are still able to afford the payment like pretty Nollywood actress, Ufuoma Mc Dermott.

Unlike some parents who would have loved to send their children abroad to study, the actress decided to send her children to school in Nigeria.

She might be nursing the plans for them to study abroad when they are ready for higher school but to her, they need to understand the Nigerian culture before they relocate abroad.

She showed off her beautiful kids as she prepares them for school.

130201944930 ufuoma 1

Nollywood Media
Powered By Modern Ghana
Marriage Crisis: Actress, Yvonne Jegede Rumoured to have Packed out
Nigerians Singer, Mr May D’s Baby growing Fast
Van Vicker Celebrates Wife as She Turns a Year Older
It Will be Sad iff my Man Can't Please me Sexually...Actress, Xandy Kamel
TOP STORIES

Anokye Supremo's Death: Evangelist Addai Stands Vindicated

2 hours ago

Expedite Action To Rescue Abducted Young Ladies---Executive ...

2 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line