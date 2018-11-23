Singer, Recovering Fast After Resting with White Ladies

Some weeks back, Singer, Tekno, begged his fans to remember him in their prayers as he was not feeling fine and has caused him missing some already booked shows.

His ill health was due to stress and long travels for various shows and thank goodness he is back to his feet and ready to release new single.

His life is sure not complete without him having pretty ladies around him and it seems that is the best way to get him doing fine whenever he is down.