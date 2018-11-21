I’m now a Changed Person…Singer, Davido Promises

Singer, David Adedeji Adeleke better known as Davido, is a year older and it is not just a day for popping expensive drinks but a day to also make promises about his life.

The singer, who just turned 26 years of age has promised that with his new age, everything about him has changed also as he urged his fans to watch him grow better.

"HAPPY OBO DAY WORLD !! 26 !!! THANK YOU GOD FOR EVERYTHING!!!! EVERYTHING CHANGES FROM TODAY! WATCH ME GO UP,”he wrote.