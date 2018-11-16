Singer, Iceberg Slim Reveals how He Started Singing at Age 8

Ex-lover to pretty Ghanaian actress, Juliet Ibrahim, Iceberg Slim, has gotten over hi failed love with the actress but that does not stop him from making himself happy.

Recalling how his journey into music started, Iceberg Slim disclosed that it all started from the church after he joined the choir while in the USA.

It was from there he learnt how to sing, play the Piano, and drum until he became good at the talent God blessed him with.

In his words, “My journey started in this very church. From joining the choir when I was 8 years old, to playing the drums, to then playing the keyboard. My gift is from God, so whenever I’m in New York, it’s my responsibility to come back home and return all glory to him.”