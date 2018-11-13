Actor, Junior Pope Celebrates Son in Style as He Turns 4 Years

There is nothing that adds more value to the life of Nollywood actor, Junior Pope, than him looking back and seeing his family happy.

His family is part of the paramount reasons why he is working effortlessly every day to ensure that that they get the best out of life.

The actor is currently filled with joy seeing how God has kept his family especially his first blood, Jason, who just turned a year older.

Sharing some words of prayers for his little man, he did not fail to share some cool pictures of him gradually taking his father’s footsteps when it comes to having swag.