Singer, Paul Okoye Celebrates Wife, Anita as She Turns 30

Singer, Paul Okoye, is proud that he picked a good woman for a wife and today he can boldly flaunt her in public as she turns a year older.

His pretty wife, Anita Okoye, turns 30 years of age today and it turns out to be a day she is grateful to God for.

“I’m 30! Wow! I have much to be grateful for...God has allowed me to achieve so much...He allowed me to complete my law degree, blessed me with my husband and our three healthy children...I am still pinching myself every time I look at my kids #RainbowBabies#ThankYouLord. He blessed me with courage to become an author #TheABCsOfAfrica and start new amazing projects...some are still marinating and cooking,” she wrote.