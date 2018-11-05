Never make a Woman the lead character…Kemi Adetiba Warns

Video director and story teller, Kemi Adetiba, is still basking in the euphoria surrounding the release of her much talked about movie, ‘King Of Boys.’

Kemi is not just happy that the movie is well accepted but feel happy seeing that the movie is number 1 film in Nigeria, had the biggest opening for a non-comedy Nollywood film, ranked 2nd highest Opening of a Nollywood film in 2018 and 2nd highest Opening Week by a Female Director.

Sharing some of her observations with fans and some producers she warned that people should be careful as a non-comedy film do not sell in Nigeria.

Kemi went on to state that using a female as the lead character in a movie tends to put people off and mostly likely they will not want to watch the movie again.

“Don't do a non-comedy film. They don't sell in this country. Don't make your lead character a woman. It will put people off. Don't do a film with over 50% of the Dialogue in Nigerian language. It won't work. You can't put an almost 3 hour movie in the cinemas. The audacity of it!!! When it's not Avengers or Lord of the Rings. No one will go to watch. You must really think you're some auteur or something. When you're not Steven Spielberg or Woody Allen. You can't put an almost 3 hour movie in the cinemas. You'll have limited showings in a day and you won't make any money. king of boys movie answer: Number 1 movie in Nigeria and West Africa (INCLUDING over every HOLLYWOOD film in the cinema right now).”