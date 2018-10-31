Nollywood Actress, Sophia Chikere Celebrates New Lover

Ex-wife of popular Nollywood producer, Tchidi Chikere, Sophia, has accepted faith over her failed marriage with her ex and she is not regretting about the past.

Unlike many who would have made trouble everywhere she goes, Sophia believes that she has lent lesson and needs to brace up and push forward.

All things working in her favour, she is not ashamed revealing the identity of the man who has put so much joy in her heart.

Her new lover recently turned a year older and she did not stop at celebrating him thereby making the world know that he was the one that has changed her life for the better.

In her words, “Happy bday king. no one will understand our relationship you came into my life and you changed everything.. thank you for loving me unconditionally after all these years, you still my favorite drug.”