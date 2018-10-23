Actor, Ik Ogbonna Replies those Picking on his Marriage

The actor has not been happy with the way the issue of his marriage is being talked about as it has been rumoured that it has hit the rocks.

The good thing is that the actor and his wife are both happy and doing fine even though they are being alleged of no longer being together as his woman is currently in France having fun.

Ik has been getting some bad vibes from some of his fans and he has come out to state what he feels is the act by stressing that some of them are getting away from being punch in the mouth because they are passing their message through social media and not physical.

“Social media made y’all comfortable with disrespecting people and not getting punched in the mouth for it,” he wrote.