Actor, John Dumelo Shows off his 156 Acres of corn Plantation

Ghanaian actor, John Dumelo, will always be glad that he took the bold step by investing in agriculture in his country, Ghana.

To a large extent, through his agric project, he has been able to feed a Thousands of people and he is not relenting at having his name registered as one of those who promotes Agricultural growth in the country.

Sharing his bountiful harvest, the actor wrote that just 2018 alone, he has been able to make good plantation of 156 acres of corn and 20 acres of beans and he is ready to count his money invested.

“This year I’ve done 156 acres of corn and 20 acres of beans. Corn is almost ready for harvesting,” he wrote.