Nollywood Actress, Onyii Alex Fails to Spend Money on Bra (photos)

Nollywood actress, Onyii Alex, might be gracing various movie locations and making all the money but she is being smart when it comes to spending it as she does not waste it on buying expensive bras.

Yeah, bra because the actress seems to be enjoying her new found dress sense of not wearing bra whenever she steps out and it seems to be working for her as she uses that to attract men to herself.

Nollywood seems to be paying off for her as she does not stress herself to get whatever she wants because the money is there for her.

Her regular kind of life is to hit the gym, movie set and hang out with colleagues when less busy and trust me, she does not miss clubbing.