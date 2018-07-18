Actor, Ibrahim Bakare Welcomes Baby Girl with Wife

Popular Yoruba actor, Ibrahim Yekini Bakare better known as Itele, is currently celebrating God’s blessings in his life as he has just welcomed a baby girl with his wife.

The actor who could not hold back his joy took to his social media page to announce the arrival of his bundle of joy.

Sharing the good news, he wrote, “ALLIHAMDULILAHI ALLIHANDULILAHI ALLIHAMDULILAHI ROBILIHALAMI my beautiful princess has finally arrived...Modupe fun oba ti ope to Si... another GLORY another victory another blessing in my family.... I join the rest of the world to welcome my blood to the world... welcome darling beautiful charming princess..... she is a girl... Am super exited to have you here.”

Recalled that about two months ago, the actor smiled to a car dealer shop where he gifted himself a brand new ride and now God has added another smile into his home.