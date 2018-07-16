Cleric urges women to pray for Nigeria’s peace, unity

Pastor (Mrs) Fome Kings-Jack, the Founder Convener of Know God More (KGM), an online Bible study community for women, has called on women to pray for national peace and unity to build a serene and prosperous society.

She made the call during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the sidelines of the inaugural fellowship of the group on Sunday in Abuja.

Kings-Jack said that prayers remained the key to building a godly and morally sound society, “which is an antidote to insecurity and violence’’.

She stressed that women, as mothers and wives, were supposed to be home and society builders, especially through fervent prayers and intercession.

“Our roles as women should be to preach and pray to ensure that the peace and unity of our families, which is the unit of every society, and that of Nigeria are sustained.

“Peace is priceless because no meaningful development can be achieved in any society without peace and unity.

“Continued prayers among godly women will promote peaceful co-existence as well as strengthen the country to overcome all its challenges,” she said.

Kings-Jack explained that the vision of the KGM, which started some three months ago, was to inspire Christian women to become more dedicated to their duties as agents of peace, and build intimate relationship with God.

She said that within a short time of identifying with the forum, many women have become more committed to their responsibilities of home and society building.

“KGM started with less than 20 women, but today we are in our hundreds from more than eight countries around the world.

“We study books given by the inspiration of the Holy Spirit, pray in and out of season, and gather at the online assembly by 4:30 every Saturday mornings.

“These women are growing from strength to strength and becoming more prayerful, submissive and supportive to their husbands,’’ she said.