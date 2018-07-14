Chimamanda Adichie, Achebe make Obama's Recommendation List

Barack Obama, America's first black president took to his Twitter and Facebook handles to announce that he would be visiting Africa for the first time since he left office. South Africa and Kenya are two countries on the continent that he will be visiting.

Barack mentioned that Africa had ways remained a source of inspiration for him especially the continent's literary tradition.

"Over the years since, I've often drawn inspiration from Africa's extraordinary literary tradition. As I prepare for this trip, I wanted to share a list of books that I’d recommend for summer reading, including some from a number of Africa’s best writers and thinkers – each of whom illuminate our world in powerful and unique ways."

The former president of America, recommended literary Giants from Africa that should be read this summer. Among the list were prominent Nigerian writers Chinua Achebe and Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie.

Americannah by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Barack wrote,from one of the world’s great contemporary writers comes the story of two Nigerians making their way in the U.S. and the UK, raising universal questions of race and belonging, the overseas experience for the African diaspora, and the search for identity and a home.