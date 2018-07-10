Actress, Kate Henshaw not happy with those Blasting Nollywood

Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw is not happy with the general argument in some quarters about old and new Nollywood.

Some people believe that the old Nollywood is better than the new ones based on the kind of stories they now tell which are things that have been done before but for the actress, it shouldn’t be that way.

Kate believes that the industry is still growing and deserves some accolades for having come this far just the same way the Hollywood industry has grown to the level they are now.

According to Kate, “I don't get this argument or shade about Old Nollywood vs New Nollywood...Nollywood is Nollywood. This is the same divisive trend that breeds disharmony in the nation. Nollywood started somewhere... so did Hollywood.”